Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Bichette (quad) could return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Sept. 8, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette is traveling with the Blue Jays and did some running, hitting and light fielding work ahead of Friday's series opener at Colorado. The 25-year-old shortstop was just placed on the IL this past Tuesday after being diagnosed with a right quad strain, but it's apparently relatively minor. Ernie Clement has been filling in at short for Toronto.