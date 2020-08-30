Bichette (knee) ran sprints and was able to field ground balls and hit in the cage during his on-field workout Sunday prior to the Blue Jays' game against the Orioles, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays remain reluctant to put a timeline on Bichette's return from the injured list, but with another day of baseball activities under his belt, the young shortstop looks well on his way to being activated at some point in September. Before Toronto pinpoints a target date for his return, Bichette may need to show that he can comfortably run the bases and change direction while fielding. Toronto has leaned on a platoon of Joe Panik and Santiago Espinal at shortstop since Bichette suffered the knee injury Aug. 15.