Bichette went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

As Alek Manoah worked his magic on the mound, Bichette did all the heavy lifting on the offensive side, smacking a solo homer in the fourth inning and a two-run shot in the seventh. Bichette is now up to .248/.287/.406 with six homers, four steals, 20 RBI and 19 runs scored through 40 games. He remains in the No. 2 spot in the order between George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero.