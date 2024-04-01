Share Video

Link copied!

Bichette (neck) is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Houston.

Bichette will be on the bench for a second straight game after he was scratched ahead of Sunday's 9-2 win over the Rays. The Blue Jays haven't indicated that Bichette's neck issue is anything more than a day-to-day concern, but Ernie Clement will spell him at shortstop Monday.

More News