Belt noted Wednesday that he feels back to full health after undergoing surgery in September on his right knee, and he anticipates seeing most of his starts with the Blue Jays as a designated hitter during the upcoming season, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Belt, who signed a one-year, $9.3 million deal with Toronto earlier this week, admitted that his exact role isn't solidified just yet, but he suggested that he expects to play DH in most games while occasionally spelling Vladimir Guerrero at first base. The arrangement should help Belt from a durability standpoint, given that chronic knee issues along with an assortment of other injuries have cost his extensive time throughout his career. When he was available for the Giants last season, Belt posted a career-worst 96 wRC+ in 298 plate appearances, but the Blue Jays are hoping that improved health coming off surgery along with a superior collection of bats around him can help the 34-year-old bounce back.