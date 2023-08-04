Belt is absent from the lineup Friday against the Red Sox.
Alejandro Kirk will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and Danny Jansen will do the catching with left-hander James Paxton on the bump for Boston. Belt continues to sit against most southpaws.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Pops ninth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: On bench versus southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Takes seat against lefty•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Homers for second straight day•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Clubs seventh homer•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Sitting versus lefty•