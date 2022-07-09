Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Lawrence struggled over two major-league appearances in July, posting an 11.88 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 8.1 innings. After giving up five runs in 2.2 innings as the primary pitcher Thursday against the Mariners, he'll head back to the minors. It's possible that he rejoins the Blue Jays' bullpen as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen at some point.

