Biggio went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.

Biggio was excellent from the nine-slot Thursday, picking up his first long ball of the campaign in just his second at-bat. The 29-year-old has hit better than .235 just once in his five-year career and has seen fewer than 340 plate appearances in four straight campaigns, but he could have the opportunity to exceed both of those marks in 2024 if Thursday is any indication.