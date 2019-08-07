Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Smacks 10th homer

Biggio went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Bo Bichette's blistering start to his big-league career is attracting all the attention right now, but his fellow second-generation rookie was productive in his own right Tuesday. Biggio is now slashing .215/.344/.395 through his first 59 MLB games with 10 homers and a perfect 9-for-9 performance on the basepaths.