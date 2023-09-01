Toronto activated Green (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Green is recovered from Tommy John surgery and all set to make his Blue Jays debut after working to a 1.46 ERA and 15:1 K:BB in 12.1 minor-league rehab innings between Low-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo. The hard-throwing 32-year-old right-hander could quickly rise into a high-leverage bullpen role.