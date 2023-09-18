Green struck out two in a perfect 1.1 innings of relief Sunday to record his first hold of the season in a win over the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old right-hander has struggled since being activated from the 60-day IL at the beginning of September, posting a 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB through 7.1 innings, but he has three wins in eight appearances in addition to Sunday's hold. Green has thrown only 22.1 innings the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery in June 2022, but a $6.25 million player option for 2024 could ensure he remains in the Toronto bullpen next year if he wants to rehabilitate his market value. Green produced a 3.21 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 10.8 K/9 over 109.1 innings for the Yankees in his last two fully healthy campaigns.