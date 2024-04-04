Bassitt (0-2) took the loss against Houston on Wednesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings.

Bassitt began his outing with two scoreless frames before giving up a run in each of the third and fourth innings. He remained in the game to begin the fifth and allowed the first two batters to reach base, and both came around to score after the right-hander departed the contest. Bassitt was a steady part of Toronto's rotation in his first year with the club last season, posting a 3.60 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 200 innings. However, his 2024 campaign has gotten off to a sour start, as he's posted a 7.71 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over 9.1 frames while dropping each of his first two starts.