Blue Jays' Chris Rowley: Will make major-league debut Saturday

Rowley will start Saturday's game against the Pirates for his major-league debut, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rowley will take the mound just two days shy of his birthday, as the 26-year-old is set to make his big-league debut after spending time split between Double-A and Triple-A this season. Throughout the 2017 campaign with both New Hampshire and Buffalo, the right-hander has impressed the Toronto brass, posting a combined 2.29 ERA in 106.1 innings this season. Over his last five starts with Buffalo, Rowley has given up eight earned runs in over 31 innings while accumulating 20 strikeouts. The undrafted West Point Military Academy graduate didn't pitch at all in 2014 or 2015 after signing a minor-league deal with the club in June of 2013, but came back to baseball last season and pitched well with High-A Dunedin. It remains to be seen whether Rowley will get another opportunity with the Blue Jays following this weekend's start, but there doesn't seem to be much left for him to accomplish at the Triple-A level.