Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Hit hard in loss
Buchholz (0-2) gave up seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one through four innings taking the loss against the Rangers on Sunday.
Buchholz was knocked around, allowing two more home runs in the loss. The 34-year-old has given up a home run in four consecutive outings . He has a 0-2 record with a 6.57 ERA and a putrid 4.4 K/9 through five starts this season. Buchholz will get his next start Friday against the White Sox.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: No-decision in Anaheim•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Stumbles late in start•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Walks three in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Pitches six strong frames•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Activated as expected•
-
Blue Jays' Clay Buchholz: Scheduled to return Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...