Buchholz (0-2) gave up seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one through four innings taking the loss against the Rangers on Sunday.

Buchholz was knocked around, allowing two more home runs in the loss. The 34-year-old has given up a home run in four consecutive outings . He has a 0-2 record with a 6.57 ERA and a putrid 4.4 K/9 through five starts this season. Buchholz will get his next start Friday against the White Sox.