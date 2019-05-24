Richard (knee) allowed one run on two hits and two walks across four innings in a no-decision Thursday against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Making his season debut after recovering from an injury, Richard kept a dangerous Red Sox lineup in check, with the only tally against him coming on a groundout in the third inning. The veteran is clearly still building up his stamina and was limited to just 54 pitches in what amounted to an efficient outing. Richard's next start should come next week against the Rays, when he'll presumably look to work deeper into the game.