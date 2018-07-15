Granderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The Red Sox are bringing a lefty starter (Brian Johnson) to the hill for the second straight day, so Granderson will retreat to the bench in the Blue Jays' final game before the All-Star break. Granderson's absence from the lineup will open up a spot in the outfield for Dwight Smith, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.