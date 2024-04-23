Jansen isn't in Toronto's lineup for Tuesday's game aganist the Royals.
Jansen will get a breather after going 1-for-4 with a double during Monday's series opener. Alejandro Kirk will step in as the Jays' catcher and bat seventh.
