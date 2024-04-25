Jansen is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
Jansen will get a breather for the day game after he caught eight innings of Wednesday's 3-2 loss while going 1-for-3 with a walk. Alejandro Kirk gets the nod behind the dish for Toronto in the series finale in Kansas City.
