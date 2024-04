Jansen went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Monday's 6-5 win over the Royals.

Jansen tagged Jonathan Bowlan for a solo homer in the third inning, marking the catcher's second home run in the last three games. After missing the first few weeks of the season with an injury, Jansen is slashing .269/.387/.615 with a 12.9 percent strikeout rate in 31 plate appearances.