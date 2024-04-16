Jansen (wrist) is expected to join the Toronto lineup and make his season debut in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, ESPN.com reports.

After missing the first two and a half weeks of the season while recovering from a fractured right wrist suffered in a March 13 spring training game, Jansen was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday. He didn't play in Monday's series-opening 3-1 victory, however, as Alejandro Kirk drew the nod behind the plate and went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Though Kirk has now reached base seven times over the Blue Jays' last two games, he's still slashing an ugly .200/.293/.220 through 58 plate appearances. Given that he's regarded as the superior defender of the two catchers and in light of Kirk's struggles at the dish, Jansen is expected to emerge as the Blue Jays' No. 1 backstop now that he's healthy.