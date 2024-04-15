Jansen (wrist) has completed a rehab assignment and could return to the lineup on Monday, Mike Wilner of The Toronto Star reports.
Jansen could be back in the lineup as early as Monday. The Jays are looking for more offensive output from the catcher slot, as Alejandro Kirk is hitting a paltry .170/.259/.170 on the season.
