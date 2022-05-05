Jansen (oblique) will do some running and hit in the cages after traveling to Cleveland with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Jansen took part in live batting practice early this week, and he'll ramp up his activity level and intensity now that he's traveling with the team. He's hopeful he'll be able to start a rehab assignment soon but said the next steps in his recovery will depend on how his body responds to his increased workload.