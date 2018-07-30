Blue Jays' David Paulino: Traded to Blue Jays
Paulino (shoulder) was sent to Toronto with Hector Perez and Ken Giles for Roberto Osuna (suspension) on Monday.
Paulino is currently on the minor-league disabled list due to a shoulder injury he suffered in late May. He recently began a rehab assignment with Houston's Gulf Coast League club, and it appears as though he will be ready to return from the 7-day DL in the near future. Across six starts with Houston last year, Paulino logged a 6.52 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 29 innings. If he's able to return to full health soon, he could be a candidate to join Toronto's active roster in September.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start