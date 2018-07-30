Paulino (shoulder) was sent to Toronto with Hector Perez and Ken Giles for Roberto Osuna (suspension) on Monday.

Paulino is currently on the minor-league disabled list due to a shoulder injury he suffered in late May. He recently began a rehab assignment with Houston's Gulf Coast League club, and it appears as though he will be ready to return from the 7-day DL in the near future. Across six starts with Houston last year, Paulino logged a 6.52 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 29 innings. If he's able to return to full health soon, he could be a candidate to join Toronto's active roster in September.