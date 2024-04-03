Schneider went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Astros.

Schneider was the hero in Toronto's dramatic victory over Houston, launching a two-run, 423-foot homer off Josh Hader to put the Blue Jays ahead 2-1 with two outs in the ninth inning. Schneider now has two hits, both home runs, in his first two starts this season. While he's primarily come off the bench early this year, Schneider's defensive versatility can earn him more of a regular role if he keeps swinging a hot bat. He slashed .276/.404/.603 with eight homers in 116 at-bats as a rookie last season.