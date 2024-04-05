Schneider will start at second base and bat fifth in Friday's game against the Yankees.
It will be Schneider's first start at the keystone in the early going and just his third start overall. Cavan Biggio is on the bench against a right-hander for the first time. The 25-year-old has already cranked a pair of home runs in his first nine plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Cranks game-winning homer•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Socks first homer of year•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Absent from lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Claims spot on roster•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Slugs first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' Davis Schneider: Will focus on 2B and LF•