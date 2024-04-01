Schneider went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Rays.

Making his first start of the season with Tyler Alexander set as the bulk pitcher for Tampa Bay, Schneider ripped an 88.8 mph fastball from the southpaw in the fifth inning over the left-field fence. The 25-year-old was expected to see the majority of his playing time this season at second base, either in a platoon or a timeshare with Cavan Biggio, but Schneider got the start in left field Sunday while Biggio was in right and Isiah Kiner-Falefa shifted to the keystone. The Blue Jays have a lot of moving parts in their lineup, but if Schneider gets hot at the plate, he'll get consistent playing time.