Schneider went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

Schneider went deep off Joe Musgrove in the second inning for this first home run since April 2 and then later plated another run in the seventh on a groundout. Sunday's home run was also just Schneider's first extra-base hit since April 12, as he's now slashing .227/.292/.477 with three homers, 10 RBI, seven runs and a 3:12 BB:K in 48 plate appearances.