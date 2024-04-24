Schneider is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Though he'll hit the bench after drawing starts in the past three games, Schneider's playing time should trend up after Kevin Kiermaier (hip) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Triple-A Buffalo call-up Addison Barger will end up replacing Kiermaier in the outfield Wednesday, but expect him to fill more of a utility role while he's up with Toronto, which would enable Schneider to get regular reps in left field. Schneider is batting just .216 through 51 at-bats this season, but he's made his 11 hits count with three home runs and two doubles.