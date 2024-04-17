Schneider will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game versus the Yankees.
Schneider has made three prior appearances at second base this season, but this is his first start there in 2024. It's his ninth start overall, with the first eight coming in left field. Schneider has collected a .752 OPS with two home runs in 37 plate appearances this season.
