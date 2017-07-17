Leone was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Leone will join the bullpen in place of Lucas Harrell, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old right-hander had previously made 34 appearances for the Blue Jays this season, mostly as a middle reliever. He carries a 2.95 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 39.2 innings.