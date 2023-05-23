The Blue Jays selected Clement's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Clement was batting .328/.408/.512 with five homers and six steals at Buffalo. He'll give the Jays some positional versatility while Santiago Espinal (hamstring) is out.
