Clement is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Clement started at third base in six consecutive games from May 10 through 17, but he's since moved back into a utility role with the likes of Justin Turner, Kevin Kiermaier and George Springer all returning to full health after missing out on multiple starts due to illnesses. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has since moved back to the hot corner after previously seeing most of his time at second base when the Blue Jays weren't at full strength.