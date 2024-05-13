Clement will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Orioles.
Clement will stick in the starting nine for the fourth straight game, but the veteran utility man doesn't seem to moving into a full-time role. He's been the beneficiary of all of George Springer, Kevin Kiermaier and Justin Turner being out of the lineup at least twice apiece in the past four games. Kiermaier is still dealing with an illness, but Springer and Turner look to be healthy and should return to the lineup Tuesday, at which point Clement will likely move back into a bench role.
