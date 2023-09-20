Clement was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Cam Eden is coming up to absorb Clement's spot on the Blue Jays' roster. Clement boasts an .885 OPS in 52 plate appearances in the majors this season, but his opportunities have been few and far between.
