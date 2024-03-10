Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The veteran outfielder took Matt Strahm deep in the sixth inning for his first homer of the spring. Springer hasn't seen a heavy workload in camp, appearing in five games and going 3-for-12 with a 3:3 BB:K. The Blue Jays deployed what could be their Opening Day lineup in Saturday's contest, and Springer was in his accustomed leadoff spot.