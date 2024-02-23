Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Springer will remain locked in as the club's leadoff hitter in 2024, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Springer spent several weeks during the second half last season mostly battling fourth or fifth. However, he returned to his typical leadoff spot down the stretch and that's where his skipper says he'll remain for the upcoming season. Schneider also noted that Springer is working on pulling the ball more in 2024. His pull rate was just 39.5 percent in 2023, per Fangraphs, after coming in at 48.3 percent in 2022 and 49.3 percent in 2021.