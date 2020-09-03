Ryu (3-1) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while fanning eight batters across six innings as he got the win Wednesday night over the Marlins.

Ryu had very little room for error Wednesday evening as the Blue Jays offense mustered up just two runs on a fifth-inning Lourdes Gurriel home run. The left-hander has allowed six runs (five earned) over his last six starts and has seemed to have settled in nicely after surrendering eight runs in his first nine innings to open up the 2020 season. Ryu will look to earn his second consecutive win Monday at home against the Yankees.