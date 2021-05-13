Ryu (3-2) allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday win over Atlanta.
Ryu cruised through the Atlanta lineup, with the only blemish coming on a solo home run by William Contreras. He was efficient with his pitches, throwing 63 strikes on 94 total pitches while also completing more than six innings for the third time this season. Ryu now has a 2.95 ERA with a 38:5 K:BB across 39.2 innings, and he is currently lined up to draw his next start Tuesday against Boston.
