Barbato signed a minor-league contract with the Blue Jays on June 3 and was assigned to Double-A New Hampshire.

Barbato is back in affiliated ball for the first time since 2018 after spending the past two seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball and the independent ranks. The 28-year-old right-hander worked exclusively as a reliever across his 44 big-league appearances with the Yankees, Pirates and Tigers from 2016 through 2018, but Toronto looks set to evaluate him as a starting pitcher. He's made two turns through the New Hampshire rotation thus far and has allowed two runs on nine hits and four walks over 12.1 innings.