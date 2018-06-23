Barbato's MRI revealed tendinitis in his rotator cuff, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Barbato was placed on the 10-day DL on Friday due to shoulder discomfort and it appears as though he will need an extended period of time on the shelf following Saturday's diagnosis. The right-hander will be re-evaluated yet again by team doctors in order to confirm the results, and then we should be supplied with a rough timetable for his recovery.

More News
Our Latest Stories