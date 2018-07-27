Barbato (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and sent to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Barbato missed just over a month of action due to tendinitis in his rotator cuff and was finally able to return to the mound in a live-game setting during a rehab assignment with Low-A Lakeland on Monday. He will continue shaking the rust off with Toledo for the time being, though he'll likely return to the big leagues at some point this summer when the Tigers require a fresh arm in the bullpen.