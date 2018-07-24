Barbato (shoulder) retired two of five hitters and gave up three earned runs on one hit and two walks in his rehab appearance Monday for High-A Lakeland.

Barbato wasn't particularly sharp while pitching in his first game in a month after he was sidelined with rotator cuff tendinitis. He needed 27 pitches to record two outs and threw only 12 strikes. The right-hander may need several more minor-league outings to prove his health before the Tigers bring him back from the 10-day disabled list and insert him into their bullpen.