Romano earned the save after allowing one run on one hit during the ninth inning of Thursday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox. He walked one and didn't record a strikeout.

Romano came on in the ninth inning in relief of starter Kevin Gausman, who allowed a leadoff single to Trevor Story. Romano proceeded to walk the first batter he faced and allowed an RBI double to the subsequent hitter Xander Bogaerts. However, the closer was able to lock down his seventh straight save to start the season after getting three consecutive groundouts to end the game.