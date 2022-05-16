Romano will not be available to pitch in Monday's game against Seattle and is currently being evaluated by the team's medical staff, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The location and nature of Romano's injury remain a mystery at this point, and the Blue Jays will excercise caution by holding him out of the series opener. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information becomes available. Adam Cimber could serve as the team's closer if the situation presents itself Monday evening, as he's seen three save chances so far this season.