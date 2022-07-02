Merryweather (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Merryweather was placed on the injured list June 14 and labeled as week-to-week. The right-hander doesn't yet have a timetable to rejoin the Blue Jays, but he'll be unavailable until at least mid-August after shifting to the 60-day IL.
