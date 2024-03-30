Turner is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Turner started at DH for the first two games of the season, going 1-for-8 with one double and two runs. Daniel Vogelbach will be the designated hitter Saturday and will bat in the cleanup spot.
