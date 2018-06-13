Blue Jays' Kendrys Morales: Out again Wednesday

Morales is not in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Morales will remain on the bench for a second consecutive game after starting 12 of the previous 13 contests. In his place, Curtis Granderson will once again be utilized out of the DH spot while Randal Grichuk gets a start in right field.

