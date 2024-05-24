Gausman (3-3) picked up the win over the Tigers on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 over six innings.

Gausman had his best stuff Thursday, striking out a season-high 10 batters while not allowing a hit until the sixth inning when Javier Baez tagged him for a leadoff single. The right-hander induced 18 whiffs on the night and struck out at least two batters in three different innings. He's now won his last three decisions (spanning five starts) and has given up one run or fewer five of his last seven outings.