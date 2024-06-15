Gausman (5-5) took the loss Friday as the Blue Jays fell 3-1 to the Guardians, giving up three runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander's velocity was erratic all night -- his very first fastball to Steven Kwan to lead off the game clocked at only 89 mph, but one batter later he popped 94.4 mph against Andres Gimenez. Without consistent stuff, Gausman wound up getting tagged for five extra-base hits, including a Will Brennan solo shot in the fourth inning. He was able to minimize the damage though, and Gausman's given up three runs or less in five of his last six starts, producing a 3.26 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB through 38.2 innings over that stretch. He'll try to get back in the win column in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Red Sox.