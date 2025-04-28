Gausman (2-3) took the loss in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, allowing six runs on three hits and five walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings.

Gausman got through the first two innings with relative ease but ran into trouble in the third. He issued a single and five walks (including two with the bases loaded) before giving up a bases-clearing double to Austin Wells that gave the Yankees a 6-1 lead. Gausman tossed 53 of his 71 pitches in the third inning before being lifted and is now up to a 4.50 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 34 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Guardians.